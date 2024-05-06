Bangladesh issues storm warning after record-breaking heatwave

The Met Office issues a three-day warning as lightning strikes and wind gusts claim lives

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has issued a storm warning after the longest heatwave on record as extreme weather conditions have continued to claim lives in the country vulnerable to effects of climate change.

The three-day warning starting on Sunday afternoon said rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary wind gusts are likely to occur at places over all the eight divisions.

There may be lightning and hails at isolated places along with Kalboishakhi or nor’wester storms, the Met Office said.

Lightning strikes already killed four people in Khagrachhari early in the morning, and two others were crushed under a tree during a storm in Kishoreganj on Saturday midnight.

In the past month, more than a dozen deaths were attributed to heatstroke.

There were rains on Sunday, but mild to moderate heatwave continued to sweep over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions.

The heatwave may abate as more rains were reported from different parts of the country, said meteorologist Shaheenul Islam.

The mercury still hit 40.3 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga. The southwestern district reported record temperatures during the 35-day heatwave – the longest on record.

Its adjacent district Jashore, which recorded the second highest temperature on record at 43.8 degrees Celsius on Apr 30, has reported 39.4 degrees Celsius temperature on Sunday.

The region experienced no rains.

In Dhaka, the temperature fell to 36.7 degrees Celsius until 6pm and there were rains in the capital at night.

The Meteorological Department said its headquarters at Agargaon recorded wind gusts at maximum 59 kilometres per hour in the area at 9pm.