Police deployed at entry points to Dhaka after BNP announces sit-in programmes

A large number of police personnel have been deployed at several entry points to Dhaka after the BNP announced sit-in programmes to push its demand for the Awami League government to resign.

The BNP office and its adjacent areas in Old Dhaka’s Naya Bazar were surrounded by a huge number of police and Ansar personnel on Saturday.

Political parties were not permitted to hold any rallies in Naya Bazar, police said. “We are here to ensure that no disturbance takes place.”

Members of law enforcement agencies were also spotted in Naya Bazar’s Nawab Sirajuddaula park.

BNP activist Rafiq Howladar said, "We will conduct a peaceful sit-in programme here. Our leaders, workers, and supporters are scattered everywhere. We are awaiting directions from our leaders.”

The opposition party activists will occupy the points of entry to the capital from 11 am to 4 pm, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced at a rally in Naya Paltan on Friday.