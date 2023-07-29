    বাংলা

    Police deployed at entry points to Dhaka after BNP announces sit-in programmes

    Opposition party activists will occupy the entry points from 11 am to 4 pm, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 July 2023, 06:28 AM
    Updated : 29 July 2023, 06:28 AM

    A large number of police personnel have been deployed at several entry points to Dhaka after the BNP announced sit-in programmes to push its demand for the Awami League government to resign.

    The BNP office and its adjacent areas in Old Dhaka’s Naya Bazar were surrounded by a huge number of police and Ansar personnel on Saturday.

    Political parties were not permitted to hold any rallies in Naya Bazar, police said. “We are here to ensure that no disturbance takes place.”

    Members of law enforcement agencies were also spotted in Naya Bazar’s Nawab Sirajuddaula park.

    BNP activist Rafiq Howladar said, "We will conduct a peaceful sit-in programme here. Our leaders, workers, and supporters are scattered everywhere. We are awaiting directions from our leaders.”

    The opposition party activists will occupy the points of entry to the capital from 11 am to 4 pm, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced at a rally in Naya Paltan on Friday.

    According to the announcement, programmes will be held in the capital’s Gabtoli, Jatrabari, Uttara, and Naya Bazar areas.

    The opposition alliances will also hold five-hour sit-in programmes at various entry points to Dhaka on Saturday to demand the resignation of the government.

    Meanwhile, leaders and activists of Jubo League and Bangladesh Awami Swechchha Sebok League have gathered at Naya Bazar kitchen market intersection, chanting slogans.

    Police have stationed a prison van at Naya Bazar. The law enforcers have also surrounded Jatrabari and other areas.

    The ruling party has not announced any counter-demonstration, but its General Secretary Obaidul Quader alerted leaders and activists to possible violence during the BNP’s programmes.

    RELATED STORIES
    BNP announces sit-ins for Saturday at entrances to Dhaka city
    BNP sit-ins at Dhaka entrances Saturday
    Mirza Fakhrul announces the programmes at their Naya Paltan rally
    Stage set for BNP's anti-government rally in Dhaka's Naya Paltan
    Naya Paltan ready for BNP rally
    Loyalists have started gathering outside the party headquarters ahead of the rally, which starts at 2 pm
    Police on alert as BNP activists gather at Naya Paltan
    BNP activists gather at Naya Paltan
    BNP loyalists began converging outside the party headquarters ahead of a mass gathering on Friday
    Dhaka city police ask BNP to hold anti-govt rally at Golapbagh ground
    DMP ask BNP to rally in Golapbagh
    The BNP is seeking permission to stage the mass gathering either in Naya Paltan or the Suhrawardy Udyan

    Opinion

    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan