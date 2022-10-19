Bangladesh mulling move against spreading of misinformation online from abroad, says minister

The government is preparing to clamp down on the spreading of misinformation online from abroad amid a spike in cybercrime, says Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque.
The authorities are thoroughly working out a method to put a stop to such acts, Mozammel said on Wednesday after a meeting of the cabinet committee on law and order.
“Such cyber criminals can’t always be controlled as they all live overseas. We will keenly look into how they can be identified and how steps can be taken against them,” he said.
The government will also investigate media reports on money laundering, he said.
More than 700 money exchange companies facing complaints will be subject to actions after the investigation, Mozammel said but did not mention the amount of money laundered.
Mozammel also pointed out that the meeting discussed deeper monitoring of the Rohingya community, who were involved in crimes, including illegal drugs trade.