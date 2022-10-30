Myanmar border guards regret violation of Bangladesh’s airspace

Myanmar border guards have expressed their regrets to their Bangladeshi counterparts for incidents of airspace violation during their battles with home-grown insurgents for the last couple of months in the country’s Rakhine region, which borders Bangladesh.
A delegation of Myanmar Border Guard Police or BGP also pledged that such incidents will not take place in future.
The promises were made during a flag meeting with an eight-strong delegation of Border Guards Bangladesh or BGB at Cox's Bazar’s Teknaf on Sunday.
Residents along the Tumbru frontier in Bandarban's Naikkhyangchhari Upazila have been living in constant fear for their lives for the last three months due to sporadic shelling inside the Myanmar territory.
People living near the border regularly hear gunfire, which had heightened security concerns. Some of the shells entered the Bangladesh side of the border and resulted in multiple causalities.
A Rohingya minor was killed and five others injured as a mortar shell exploded at a Rohingya Camp located at the Zero Point of the border on Sept 16.
Another Bangladeshi young adult sustained severe injuries in a landmine explosion along the border the very same day.
Warplanes and choppers carrying Myanmar military insignia crossed the border several times, hence violating the sovereign airspace of Bangladesh.
Reports coming out of Myanmar indicate a full-blown armed conflict has broken out between the country’s military, officially known as Tatmadaw, and the Arakan Army, insurgents fighting for self-determination for ethnic minorities in Rakhine state, also home to over a million Rohingya who has taken refuge in Bangladesh.
At a press briefing after the meeting, Lt Col Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar, commanding officer of BGB-2 Battalion, said Bangladesh lodged a strong protest about the violation of airspace and landing of shells inside Bangladesh territory.
In reply, the BGP delegation expressed regret and promised that such incidents will not happen again.
"At the same time, the BGB and the BGP agreed to work together on the border situation," said Lt Col Sheikh Khalid at the briefing.
He also said various issues were discussed in the meeting, including the prevention of drug trafficking and the infiltration of Myanmar nationals into Bangladesh,
The seven-strong BGP side, led by Col Ye Wai Soe, alleged in the meeting that members of Myanmar's separatist groups have crossed the border to take shelter in Bangladesh and they are committing crimes on the border.
The BGB side vehemently denied the allegations.
"We informed them [BGP] that no insurgents have ever been allowed to use the territory of Bangladesh. At the same time, Bangladesh does not and will not provide any support to terrorists,” said Lt Col Sheikh Khalid.