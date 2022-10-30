Myanmar border guards regret violation of Bangladesh’s airspace

Myanmar border guards have expressed their regrets to their Bangladeshi counterparts for incidents of airspace violation during their battles with home-grown insurgents for the last couple of months in the country’s Rakhine region, which borders Bangladesh.

A delegation of Myanmar Border Guard Police or BGP also pledged that such incidents will not take place in future.

The promises were made during a flag meeting with an eight-strong delegation of Border Guards Bangladesh or BGB at Cox's Bazar’s Teknaf on Sunday.

Residents along the Tumbru frontier in Bandarban's Naikkhyangchhari Upazila have been living in constant fear for their lives for the last three months due to sporadic shelling inside the Myanmar territory.

People living near the border regularly hear gunfire, which had heightened security concerns. Some of the shells entered the Bangladesh side of the border and resulted in multiple causalities.