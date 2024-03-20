Bangladesh court questions mobile carriers developing database of users' personal data

The High Court has questioned the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission or BTRC's order to mobile companies to develop a database with customers’ personal information from national identity cards.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued a rule asking why such a move should not be deemed illegal after hearing a writ petition filed by the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh or HRPB on Wednesday.

Lawyers Md Sarwar Ahad Chowdhury, Aklas Uddin Bhuiyan, Mamun Aleem and Ripon Barai filed the petition on behalf of the HRPB amid concerns over privacy and data breach.