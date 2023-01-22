University student dies after bus rams her motorcycle in Dhaka

A student of a private university has been killed after a bus ploughed into the motorcycle she was riding on near the Jamuna Future Park on Dhaka’s Pragati Sarani.



The victim, identified as 24-year-old Nadira, was a first-year pharmacy student at Northern University.



She was crushed under the front wheels of the bus after it hit her motorcycle around 12:45 pm on Sunday, according to Bhatara Police Station Inspector Rafiqul Haque.