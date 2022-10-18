Woman who burnt in Hazaribagh candle fire during power cut dies

She lived with her only son Debajit Saha, an employee of private TV channel Ekhon, after her freedom fighter husband died around a year ago.

Her saree caught fire from the candle during the power cut when Debjit was out for some time on Oct 9, said Pranab.

She then called her son on his mobile phone. Later, she was taken to the burn institute and shifted to the ICU three days later.

She was put on ventilation on Sunday after her condition deteriorated, said Pranab.