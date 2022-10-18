    বাংলা

    Woman who burnt in Hazaribagh candle fire during power cut dies

    Deepali Rani Saha was the sister of Pranab Saha, editor of TV station DBC News 

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Oct 2022, 02:42 PM
    Updated : 18 Oct 2022, 02:42 PM

    A woman has succumbed to burn injuries she suffered during a fire triggered 10 days ago by a candle during a power cut in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh.

    The 60-year old Deepali Rani Saha, a native of Gaibandha’s Sadullahpur, was the sister of Pranab Saha, editor of TV station DBC News. 

    She died while undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Tuesday.

    Dr Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of the institute, said Deepali suffered burns on 30 percent of her body but her airway was badly damaged.

    She lived with her only son Debajit Saha, an employee of private TV channel Ekhon, after her freedom fighter husband died around a year ago.

    Her saree caught fire from the candle during the power cut when Debjit was out for some time on Oct 9, said Pranab.

    She then called her son on his mobile phone. Later, she was taken to the burn institute and shifted to the ICU three days later.

    She was put on ventilation on Sunday after her condition deteriorated, said Pranab.

    RELATED STORIES
    Government retires three SPs
    Govt retires 3 SPs
    The directive arrives a day after the information minister stepped down on a compulsory order
    Some areas in Dhaka suffer rolling blackouts for up to 12 hours on Tuesday
    12-hour blackouts in some areas of Dhaka
    The recurring outages are becoming more acute
    Hasina inaugurates 5,000 digital labs to mark Sheikh Russel Day
    Hasina inaugurates 5,000 ‘Sheikh Russel digital labs’
    The School of Future project is planned with four major aspects of learning management system, digital content, hardware and training
    Body found in container sent from Chattogram to Malaysia
    Body found in container sent from Ctg to Malaysia
    Port authorities say the container was empty when it left Chattogram

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher