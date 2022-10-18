Woman who burnt in Hazaribagh candle fire during power cut dies

A woman has succumbed to burn injuries she suffered during a fire triggered 10 days ago by a candle during a power cut in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh.
The 60-year old Deepali Rani Saha, a native of Gaibandha’s Sadullahpur, was the sister of Pranab Saha, editor of TV station DBC News.
She died while undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Tuesday.
Dr Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of the institute, said Deepali suffered burns on 30 percent of her body but her airway was badly damaged.
She lived with her only son Debajit Saha, an employee of private TV channel Ekhon, after her freedom fighter husband died around a year ago.
Her saree caught fire from the candle during the power cut when Debjit was out for some time on Oct 9, said Pranab.
She then called her son on his mobile phone. Later, she was taken to the burn institute and shifted to the ICU three days later.
She was put on ventilation on Sunday after her condition deteriorated, said Pranab.