Hasina seeks soft loans from development partners until the global economy normalises

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged Bangladesh's development partners to focus on giving soft loans until the world economy returns to normal by overcoming the economic crisis stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war, state news agency BSS reports.

"It is necessary to continue giving soft loans till the global economy goes back to normalcy. The organisations and the developed countries would have to give special focus on it," she said while addressing an event marking the golden jubilee of the Bangladesh-Asian Development Bank partnership in Dhaka on Tuesday.