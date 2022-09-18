Bangladeshi man is ‘about to lose’ a leg after ‘landmine blast’ at Myanmar border

After his left leg was badly injured in a blast of what he said was a landmine along the border with Myanmar in Bandarban’s Naikkyangchhari, Onyo Thoai Tanchangya was admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. Now the thought of a possible amputation has overshadowed the pain.

The family are staring at a bleak future as the 22-year-old man was their sole breadwinner. He earned money as a day labourer to buy food for his mother, a younger brother and sister.

“We don’t know what’ll happen to us if the condition of his leg gets bad” said his mother Yangme Tanchangya, a widow, as the doctors were preparing for surgery.

Onyo Thoai and three other people went to bring cattle from a field when the blast occurred at Tumbru in Ghumdhum on Friday morning. He was rushed to Kutupalong MSF Hospital and then to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital before being transferred to the CMCH.