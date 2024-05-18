Ju-Jitsu Association’s Newton among two arrested over alleged rape of sportswoman

May 18, 2024
Newton raped the victim multiple times by threatening to release pictures and video of the crime on social media, RAB says
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested two people, including Bangladesh Ju-Jitsu Association General Secretary Rafiqul Islam Newton, on charges of allegedly raping a sportswoman.
The two were arrested from Dhaka’s Mirpur and Shah Ali Thana area, the RAB said in a statement on Saturday.
“Newton raped the sportswoman multiple times by threatening to releasepictures and video of the crime on social media, the statement read.
RAB will hold a media briefing in the evening to provide additional details on the matter.