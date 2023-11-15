UN experts express concerns over political violence, mass arrests in Bangladesh ahead of election

Three UN experts have expressed concerns over the political violence, arrests of senior opposition leaders and the human rights situation in Bangladesh ahead of the 12th parliamentary election.

“As Bangladesh heads towards national elections in early 2024, we are deeply disturbed by the sharp rise in political violence, arrests of senior opposition leaders, mass arbitrary detention of thousands of political activists, use of excessive force by the authorities and internet shutdowns to disrupt protests, and allegations of harassment, intimidation and unlawful detention of family members as a retaliatory measure,” the experts said on Tuesday, as the Human Rights Council completed its periodic review of the human rights situation in the country.