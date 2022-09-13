Low over bay to trigger downpours across Bangladesh as Met Office issues cautionary signal 3

Rain is on the forecast for large swathes of Bangladesh, including Dhaka, as a land depression weakened into a well-marked low over the Bay of Bengal.

High winds are expected to lash the country's south coast due to the low-pressure system, prompting the Met Office to issue the local cautionary signal No. 3 for the ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra on Tuesday.

Light to moderate showers may continue until Thursday, according to meteorologist Md Monowar Hossain.

In the last 24 hours, the capital recorded 32 mm of rainfall. Meanwhile, the highest rainfall in the country was 116 mm in Khepupara.