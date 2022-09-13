Low over bay to trigger downpours across Bangladesh as Met Office issues cautionary signal 3

Rain is on the forecast for large swathes of Bangladesh, including Dhaka, as a land depression weakened into a well-marked low over the Bay of Bengal.
High winds are expected to lash the country's south coast due to the low-pressure system, prompting the Met Office to issue the local cautionary signal No. 3 for the ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra on Tuesday.
Light to moderate showers may continue until Thursday, according to meteorologist Md Monowar Hossain.
In the last 24 hours, the capital recorded 32 mm of rainfall. Meanwhile, the highest rainfall in the country was 116 mm in Khepupara.
Meteorologist Shahinul Islam said the land depression that formed off the coast of India's Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring areas weakened as it moved north-westward.
It will gradually weaken further as it moves in a west-northwesterly direction over land.
As a result of the low, deep convective clouds have formed over the bay and are likely to generate squalls and gusts.
Under the influence of the full moon and steep pressure gradient, tides climbing up to two feet above the normal level are likely to inundate the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Barishal, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, the Met Office said.
All fishing boats and trawlers operating in the north bay and deep sea have been asked to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.
Monowar said the rainfall is likely to decrease in the next 72 hours.
However, heavy to very heavy rain may occur in parts of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal and Chattogram in the next 24 hours.
CHATTOGRAM DRENCHED IN RAIN
The port city of Chattogram is experiencing continuous rain due to the formation of convective clouds over the bay, triggered by the low-pressure system and monsoon winds.
It started with drizzles on Monday evening, but the heavens opened early on Tuesday.
The city recorded 33.8 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. The Patenga Meteorological Office said that showers could continue until noon on Wednesday.
The weather has left city-dwellers reeling as office-goers and students waited at various intersections for transports, which were few and far between on Tuesday.
Md Mohiuddin was planning to travel the EPZ area from the WASA Intersection area in the morning. “When it rains, the entire road from Barrick Building to EPZ gets filled with mud and water, resulting in traffic jams," he said.
"Vehicles seem to move slowly when it rains. I can't even find any transport now. I don't know how long it'll take me to get to my destination."