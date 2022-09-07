    বাংলা

    Dhaka North City Corporation plans to launch school bus services

    Four English medium schools will be included in the programme experimentally

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 7 Sept 2022, 03:56 PM
    Updated : 7 Sept 2022, 03:56 PM

    Dhaka North City Corporation is planning to launch school bus services to ease traffic jams and four English medium schools will be included in the programme experimentally.

    Mayor Atiqul Islam held a meeting with the authorities of Chittagong Grammar School in Banani, Scholastica in Mirpur, Sir John Wilson School in Badda, and Bangladesh International Tutorial in Uttara on Wednesday. Parents also attended the meeting.

    The routes will be based on the residents of the students and the services will be launched in other schools later, Atiqul said, adding that the launch date was not set.

    He hopes the new service will reduce carbon emission, besides easing traffic congestion.

    He pointed out the number of cars on the streets has increased because many parents use them to send their children to school.

    Parents will need to play a crucial role in implementing the plan, he said, assuring them of steps to ensure the students’ safety and security.

    He said security cameras, tracking app and training of the drivers and staffers will be arranged.

    Parents will also be able to get information about their children via a hotline, he said.

