Dhaka North City Corporation plans to launch school bus services

He hopes the new service will reduce carbon emission, besides easing traffic congestion.



He pointed out the number of cars on the streets has increased because many parents use them to send their children to school.



Parents will need to play a crucial role in implementing the plan, he said, assuring them of steps to ensure the students’ safety and security.



He said security cameras, tracking app and training of the drivers and staffers will be arranged.



Parents will also be able to get information about their children via a hotline, he said.