Awami League election camp guard injured in arson attack in Khulna

A group of unidentified arsonists have attacked and injured a guard of an election campaign office of the Awami League in Khulna amid the BNP’s protests against the Jan 7 vote under a partisan government.

They poured kerosene on the man, 42-year-old Hasan Farazi, and set him on fire when he was guarding the campaign office at ward No. 7 under Khan Jahan Ali Police Station area in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

He was admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital after the incident outside the campaign office of SM Kamal Hossain, the ruling party candidate for Khulna-3, said local police station chief Momtazul Haque.