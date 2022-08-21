Habiganj tea plantation workers block highway to demand pay hike

The workers of 24 tea plantations in Habiganj have once again blocked the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway to press home their demand for a daily wage of Tk 300.

They descended on the Muktijoddha Square at the highway's Jagadishpur point on Sunday to show their disapproval of the government's proposal to increase wages by Tk 25 to Tk 145.

The demonstrations caused a 3-km tailback on the highway as additional police personnel were deployed to handle the situation.

Nripen Pal, acting general secretary of the Bangladesh Tea Workers Union, said the plan to raise the daily wage to Tk 145 was announced at a meeting between tea estate workers and the administration in Sreemangal on Saturday.

But workers of Habiganj's Lashkarpur Valley rejected the proposal.