    বাংলা

    10 get death for murdering cattle traders in captivity in Bandarban

    The convicts lured three traders with an offer to sell cattle and held them captive before killing them in 2016

    Bandarban Correspondent
    Published : 24 Oct 2022, 11:57 AM
    Updated : 24 Oct 2022, 11:57 AM

    A court has handed down the death penalty to 10 people for abducting and murdering three cattle traders in Bandarban.

    Bandarban District and Sessions Judge Md Fazle Elahi Bhuiyan passed the verdict in the six-year-old case on Monday.

    The capital punishment convicts are John Tripura, Kahim Tripura, Jasin Tripura, Jibon Tripura, George Tripura, Sunny Tripura, Salau Tripura, Senedra Tripura, Joseph Tripura and Shigram Tripura. They are all on the run.

    In April 2016, Abu Bakkar, Nurul Afsar and Shahab Uddin, all natives of Alikadam, were killed in captivity by the convicts.

    The unsuspecting traders were lured to the 28-km area of the Thanchi-Alikadam road by a phone call from John Tripura, who offered sell nine cattle for Tk 300,000, according to the case dossier.

    Abu Bakkar and two of his associates, Afsar and Shahab Uddin, went there the next day to take a look at the livestock. Abu Bakkar later called his younger brother and told him to inform John about his willingness to buy the cattle.

    But then, John asked for an additional Tk 50,000 to be sent to him via bKash. After the money was sent, his mobile phone became unreachable.

    The next day, Abu Bakkar's brother, Abul Hashem, filed a general diary over the matter with Thanchi Police Station. Following his arrest later that day, John admitted that he and nine of his associates abducted the cattle traders and were holding them at a secret location.

    Later, police, BGB and army personnel conducted a raid and recovered the bodies of the cattle traders from te.

    Abul Hashem subsequently filed a case against 10 people with Thanchi Police Station. The court sentenced the suspects to death after the charges against them were proved beyond any doubt, said Public Prosecutor Iqbal Karim.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cyclone Sitrang starts crossing Bangladesh coast with 90 km/h wind speed
    Cyclone Sitrang starts crossing coast
    Central regions as far as Dhaka experience incessant rains
    Millions in Bangladesh's coastal districts brace for Cyclone Sitrang
    Bangladesh braces for cyclone
    Mongla and Payra seaports have been asked to hoist danger signal 7, while the main seaport, Chattogram, will follow danger signal 6
    High tides leave 13 trawlers in tatters as Cyclone Sitrang sweeps along St Martin’s Island
    Tidal surges damage 13 trawlers off St Martin’s
    The tempestuous waves have completely destroyed seven of the fishing trawlers
    Law protects journalists from revealing news sources, says High Court
    Journalists aren't bound to disclose sources: HC
    The lack of protection for whistleblowers is one of the reasons why corruption thrives in the country, the court says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher