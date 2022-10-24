10 get death for murdering cattle traders in captivity in Bandarban

A court has handed down the death penalty to 10 people for abducting and murdering three cattle traders in Bandarban.

Bandarban District and Sessions Judge Md Fazle Elahi Bhuiyan passed the verdict in the six-year-old case on Monday.

The capital punishment convicts are John Tripura, Kahim Tripura, Jasin Tripura, Jibon Tripura, George Tripura, Sunny Tripura, Salau Tripura, Senedra Tripura, Joseph Tripura and Shigram Tripura. They are all on the run.