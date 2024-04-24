    বাংলা

    Man, 70, dies amid searing heat in Kurigram

    He may have died from heatstroke, a local representative says

    Published : 24 April 2024, 11:29 AM
    A man has died after falling sick amid intense heat in Kurigram’s Chilmari Upazila.

    The incident occurred at Ramna Union’s Beparipara around 7:30am on Wednesday, said Rokonuzzaman Sarkar, a ward member of the local union council.

    The deceased was identified as 70-year-old Nazir Hossain, a resident of the village.

    Nazir’s residence was to be acquired by the Kurigram district administration for the expansion of the Chilmari Port, said Rokonuzzaman. Nazir had been worried about the situation.

    “He was repeatedly drinking water amid the brutal heat this morning,” he said. “Suddenly, he fell unconscious and died soon after.”

    Rokonuzzaman believes he may have died of heatstroke.

