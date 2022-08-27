    বাংলা

    Battery-run rickshaw drivers block road in Dhaka’s Demra to protest police action

    They are protesting a recent drive by police that seized several of their vehicles in response to complaints of violating traffic laws

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 August 2022, 08:42 AM
    Updated : 27 August 2022, 08:42 AM

    A protest by rickshaw drivers has blocked the road in Dhaka’s Demra.

    The protesters occupied the road in front of the Demra Staff Quarter from Saturday morning to the afternoon, interrupting traffic on Bhulta Road.

    Battery-run rickshaws have been running on roads in Demra and its surrounding areas recently in violation of the law, said Shafiqur Rahman, chief of Demra Police Station.

    The presence of the vehicles led to heavy congestion and road accidents, he added.

    Police then conducted an operation against these rickshaws and even seized some of them.

    The rickshaw drivers, spurred by owners, then blocked the road on Saturday to protest the seizure of their vehicles, said OC Shafiqur.

    The protest led to a major disruption of regular traffic in the area. Senior officials came to the scene, spoke to the protesters and then got them to remove themselves from the road, he said.

    They have been told not to go on the highways and the main thoroughfares with their rickshaws, the OC said. If they stick to the streets, alleys and byways, police will leave them alone, according to him.

    After receiving the assurances, the protesters called off their protest.

    RELATED STORIES
    Four dead after truck rams autorickshaw in Cox's Bazar
    4 dead in Cox's Bazar road crash
    A truck rammed into the back of an autorickshaw on the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Highway, leaving another man injured
    Skipping meals amid strike for pay rise, Bangladesh tea estate workers look to Hasina for support
    Skipping meals, tea workers look to Hasina for support
    The prime minister will sit with tea estate owners on Saturday afternoon to discuss the workers’ demand for a rise in daily wage from Tk 120 to Tk 300
    3 electrocuted in Kishoreganj as solar power pole touches high voltage line
    3 electrocuted in Kishoreganj
    The victims were moving a solar power pole that accidentally touched a high-voltage line
    Man accused of defrauding Meher Afroz Shaon placed on police remand
    Man accused of defrauding Shaon remanded
    The 41-year-old Robiul Islam allegedly swindled Humayun Ahmed's widow out of Tk 31,000 on the pretext of developing Nuhash Palli, the pre-eminent author's estate in Gazipur

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher