Nobel Laureate Yunus awaits verdict in labour law case

The verdict in the case against Grameen Telecom Chairman Muhammad Yunus and three others over labour law violations is due on Monday afternoon.

Judge Sheikh Marina Saultana of the Dhaka Third Labour Court will decide whether the four will be found guilty of failing to provide employees with appointment letters, get work schedules approved by the authorities, and submit annual and half-yearly returns.

The court had previously concluded arguments from both sides on Dec 24. The date for the verdict was set for Jan 1.

State lawyer Syed Haidar Ali had told bdnews24.com on Dec 24 that the defence team had made mistakes in its arguments.