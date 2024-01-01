    বাংলা

    Nobel Laureate Yunus awaits verdict in labour law case

    The Grameen Telecom chairman is among four accused of violations of the labour law

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Jan 2024, 05:13 AM
    Updated : 1 Jan 2024, 05:13 AM

    The verdict in the case against Grameen Telecom Chairman Muhammad Yunus and three others over labour law violations is due on Monday afternoon.

    Judge Sheikh Marina Saultana of the Dhaka Third Labour Court will decide whether the four will be found guilty of failing to provide employees with appointment letters, get work schedules approved by the authorities, and submit annual and half-yearly returns.

    The court had previously concluded arguments from both sides on Dec 24. The date for the verdict was set for Jan 1.

    State lawyer Syed Haidar Ali had told bdnews24.com on Dec 24 that the defence team had made mistakes in its arguments.

    “With clear evidence, they could have demonstrated what they argued. Then their words would have been considered in the verdict as documentary evidence, but they didn’t,” he said.

    “They did not verbalise these matters in their statement of defence under Section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The defendants only argued against the testimony of state witnesses during the hearing. We hope the verdict will be in our favour and the accused will be punished.”

    The Department of Factories and Institutions lawyer requested a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a fine of Tk 25,000 for each suspect, including Yunus.

    Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun, representing the defence, said he believed each of the accused would be acquitted.

    “I, or we, have not committed any crime, and I hope that it will be proven true,” Yunus told reporters while leaving the court on Dec 24. “I wish to be acquitted in this case soon. We don’t have to do anything to prove our innocence. All the allegations levelled against us are false.”

    The others named in the case are Grameen Telecom Managing Director Ashraful Hasan and directors Nurjahan Begum and Md Shahjahan.

    On Sept 9, 2021, Yunus and three others were named in a case filed against Grameen Communications with a labour court by Labour Inspector Arifuzzaman of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments.

