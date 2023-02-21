Saudi Arabia mandates meningitis, flu shots for Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims

Saudi Arabia has mandated vaccines against meningitis and seasonal influenza along with COVID-19 shots for Bangladeshi pilgrims who will perform Hajj in 2023.

The religious affairs ministry said in a notice on its website that Bangladeshis who have not performed Hajj will be prioritised this year.

As young as 12-year-olds can travel to Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage.

People with comorbidities will not be allowed to perform the annual pilgrimage.

The quota for Hajj pilgrims from Bangladesh is 127,198 this year.

Under government arrangements, 15,000 pilgrims will travel to Saudi Arabia for Hajj. The rest will travel under private contracts.