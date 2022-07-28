Tribunal sentences six to death for war crimes in Khulna during 1971 Liberation War

A tribunal has sentenced six people to death for murder, genocide and other crimes against humanity during the 1971 Liberation War in Khulna.

A three-member bench led by Justice Md Shahinur Islam delivered the verdict on Thursday.

The convicts are Amjad Hossain Howlader, Shahar Ali Sardar, Atiar Rahman Sheikh, Motasin Billah, Kamal Uddin Goldar, and Nazrul Islam. They stand accused of war crimes in Botiaghata Upazila.