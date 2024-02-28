Another Rohingya child dies, taking death toll from Bhasan Char fire to 4

Another child who was burnt in a gas cylinder fire at the Rohingya settlement on Bhasan Char island has succumbed to his wounds, raising the death toll to four.

Five-year-old Md Sohel died during treatment in Chattogram Medical College Hospital's intensive care unit for children on Wednesday, according to Brig Gen Shameem Ahsan, director of the hospital.

Four of the seven people admitted to CMCH have died.

Sohel had 52 percent of his body burnt and his respiratory tract was severely damaged, said Dr Rafiquddin Ahmed, chief of the hospital's burn unit.