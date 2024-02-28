    বাংলা

    Another Rohingya child dies, taking death toll from Bhasan Char fire to 4

    Five-year-old Md Sohel dies during treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital

    Chattogram Bureau
    Published : 28 Feb 2024, 08:19 AM
    Updated : 28 Feb 2024, 08:19 AM

    Another child who was burnt in a gas cylinder fire at the Rohingya settlement on Bhasan Char island has succumbed to his wounds, raising the death toll to four.

    Five-year-old Md Sohel died during treatment in Chattogram Medical College Hospital's intensive care unit for children on Wednesday, according to Brig Gen Shameem Ahsan, director of the hospital.

    Four of the seven people admitted to CMCH have died.

    Sohel had 52 percent of his body burnt and his respiratory tract was severely damaged, said Dr Rafiquddin Ahmed, chief of the hospital's burn unit.

    The fire started after a man opened a cylinder before returning it for a refill at Cluster 81 of Asrayan-3 housing project on Saturday, according to police.

    The gas soon spread to their neighbour’s kitchen where cooking was under way.

    Nine people were injured in the incident. They were rushed to Noakhali General Hospital after being given first aid at the camp.

    The hospital subsequently sent seven of them to Chattogram for advanced care.

    Those admitted to the Chattogram hospital are Amena Khatun, 26, Jubaida, 25, and Rushmina, 3.

    All of them, except Amena, suffered burns in their respiratory tract.

    The victims at the Noakhali hospital are adult males – Shafi Alam and Bashir Ulla.

