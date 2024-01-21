    বাংলা

    Fire at multi-storey building in Dhaka's Topkhana under control

    No casualties were reported in the incident that occurred on the 15th floor of the 16-storey Meherba Plaza

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 21 Jan 2024, 04:40 AM
    Updated : 21 Jan 2024, 04:40 AM

    Emergency workers have tamed a fire that erupted in a high-rise building on Dhaka's Topkhana Road.

    The fire started on the 15th floor of the 16-storey Meherba Plaza around 7:30 am on Sunday, according to Shahjahan Sikder, a Fire Service official.

    Four firefighting units managed to bring the situation under control around 8:30 am.

    They also rescued two men and a woman trapped amid the smoke. No casualties were reported in the incident

    Authorities could not immediately determine the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage it caused.

