Fire at multi-storey building in Dhaka's Topkhana under control

Emergency workers have tamed a fire that erupted in a high-rise building on Dhaka's Topkhana Road.

The fire started on the 15th floor of the 16-storey Meherba Plaza around 7:30 am on Sunday, according to Shahjahan Sikder, a Fire Service official.

Four firefighting units managed to bring the situation under control around 8:30 am.

They also rescued two men and a woman trapped amid the smoke. No casualties were reported in the incident

Authorities could not immediately determine the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage it caused.