Recommendations to stop pollution by Savar tanneries ‘fall on deaf ears’

Pollution in Savar prompted the parliamentary standing committee on environment to recommend closing the BSCIC Tannery Industrial Estate for now. But the recommendation has not been acted upon and the committee later proposed a drive to shut the tanneries.

As its words appear to have fallen on deaf ears, the panel now wants the power supply to the industrial city cut off.

The pattern of changes in the committee’s recommendations led environmentalists to think whether it is going soft on the errant units.

The committee says it is firm against all sorts of pollution, but it believes the environment ministry is hesitating to force other ministries, in this case the industries ministry, to comply with the environmental rules.

The environment ministry says it is in communication with the industries ministry over the matter.