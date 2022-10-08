    বাংলা

    Govt never wants extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances: Momen

    The foreign minister says mass shootings take place in the West every year, but people criticise Bangladesh whenever something occurs here

    Sylhet Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Oct 2022, 02:24 PM
    Updated : 8 Oct 2022, 02:24 PM

    Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said the government never wants extrajudicial killings or enforced disappearances. 

    “Such incidents occur rarely. These are sad incidents. The government never wants any extrajudicial killing or enforced disappearance. It has taken a firm stand on this matter. People responsible for these incidents face tough punishment,” he said at an event in Sylhet on Saturday. 

    He said mass shootings take place in schools and shopping malls in the West every year, but people criticise Bangladesh whenever something occurs here. 

    “Bangladeshis shed blood for democracy and human rights. We don’t need anyone’s advice on elections, democracy and human rights.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Court orders 24 student protesters to jail over clashes with Chhatra League
    24 student protesters sent to jail
    The Students' Rights Council rallied earlier in the day over the arrests of activists
    CEC asks district administrators to act in a non-partisan manner during election
    Act neutrally during polls: CEC to district administrators
    The Election Commission will keep a close eye on the work of top administration officials during the 12th national election, Kazi Habibul Awal says
    Litter tarnishes the beauty of Dhanmondi Lake
    Litter tarnishes the beauty of Dhanmondi Lake
    Dhanmondi Lake is one of only a handful of lakes in Dhaka city. The lake is surrounded by greenery and the area draws quite a crowd every day. Various measures have been taken to enhance the beauty of ...
    BGB seizes methamphetamine haul worth Tk 125m in Teknaf
    BGB seizes Tk 125m worth of yaba, ice in Teknaf
    Border security personnel found the drugs in two separate busts in the upazila

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher