Govt never wants extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said the government never wants extrajudicial killings or enforced disappearances.
“Such incidents occur rarely. These are sad incidents. The government never wants any extrajudicial killing or enforced disappearance. It has taken a firm stand on this matter. People responsible for these incidents face tough punishment,” he said at an event in Sylhet on Saturday.
He said mass shootings take place in schools and shopping malls in the West every year, but people criticise Bangladesh whenever something occurs here.
“Bangladeshis shed blood for democracy and human rights. We don’t need anyone’s advice on elections, democracy and human rights.”