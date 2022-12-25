Bangladesh celebrates Christmas with prayers for an end to Ukraine war

Churches across Bangladesh marked Christmas, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, with prayers for an end to the war in Ukraine and the establishment of world peace.

Christmas celebrations are in full swing all over the world and Bangladesh is no exception.

A prayer service was held at the St Mary’s Cathedral in Dhaka’s Kakrail at 8 am on Sunday.

"We are celebrating Christmas amid the war in Ukraine. There are ongoing conflicts in many parts of the world. May peace be established in all countries and people be completely safe from the coronavirus pandemic. Let us all pray to the Lord,” Father Patrick Gomez said.