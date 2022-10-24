    বাংলা

    IGP orders police to ensure safety as Cyclone Sitrang hits coast

    Bangladesh Police set up a control room at the headquarters to monitor the cyclone

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 24 Oct 2022, 05:36 PM
    Updated : 24 Oct 2022, 05:36 PM

    Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has ordered all members of the force to remain vigilant on duty to keep people safe from Cyclone Sitrang.

    The police chief instructed the DIGs of all ranges, metropolitan commissioners, the chief of river police, heads of highway and tourist police and superintendents of coastal districts, according to a statement issued on Monday.

    He prioritised ensuring the safety of people along with storm shelters, important offices and establishments.

    Chowdhury also instructed police to safeguard their lives from the cyclone and keep police establishments, weapons, ammunition and other equipment safe.

    Police have already led people in coastal regions to shelters following the threats of the cyclone and a control room has been established at the police headquarters to monitor the cyclone, according to the statement.

