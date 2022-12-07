    বাংলা

    14 countries, EU want fair polls in Bangladesh

    They issue a joint statement ahead of Human Rights Day

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Dec 2022, 08:00 PM
    Updated : 6 Dec 2022, 08:00 PM

    Amid the government’s dissatisfaction over “foreign meddling in internal affairs”, as many as 14 countries and the European Union have said they want to see free and fair polls in Bangladesh with the next general election a year away.

    They issued a joint statement on Tuesday ahead of Dec 10 Human Rights Day, highlighting “the fundamental role democracy plays in protecting human rights and promoting development”. 

    The 14 countries include the US, the UK, Japan, Germany and Canada. The others are Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Australia.

    They reaffirmed the importance of all UN member states adhering to their commitments to free expression, peaceful assembly, and elections, among others outlined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and .

    “We support and promote democratic governance as a set of values and principles to follow for meaningful participation, equality, security, and inclusive human and economic development,” the statement said.

    “We, as friends and partners of Bangladesh, eager to further support its success, reaffirm the importance of free, fair, inclusive, and peaceful electoral processes in the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Install side-view mirrors on the exteriors of autorickshaws: High Court
    Install side-view mirrors outside autorickshaws: HC
    Bangladesh Road Transport Authority has been asked to take measures to implement the order in two months
    No gas for 12 hours in Dhaka's Gulshan, Banani Wednesday
    No gas for 12 hours in Gulshan, Banani Wednesday
    Gas supply will be halted at 1 pm due to emergency repair work
    Lottery date for public secondary school admissions pushed back to Dec 12
    Lottery date for secondary school admissions changed
    The lottery for admission to private schools is unchanged and will be held on Dec 13
    EC sets Jan 4 for Gaibandha-5 bypoll
    Gaibandha-5 bypoll on Jan 4
    The EC suspended the parliamentary bypoll over numerous irregularities hours after it opened on Oct 12

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher