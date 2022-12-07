14 countries, EU want fair polls in Bangladesh

They reaffirmed the importance of all UN member states adhering to their commitments to free expression, peaceful assembly, and elections, among others outlined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and .

“We support and promote democratic governance as a set of values and principles to follow for meaningful participation, equality, security, and inclusive human and economic development,” the statement said.

“We, as friends and partners of Bangladesh, eager to further support its success, reaffirm the importance of free, fair, inclusive, and peaceful electoral processes in the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”