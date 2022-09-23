Bhurungamari UNO to explain ‘negligence’ in SSC question leaks

The government has ordered the head of Bhurungamari Upazila administration in Kurigram to explain his alleged negligence in Secondary School Certificate question paper leaks.
Upazila Chief Executive, or UNO, Dipak Kumar Deb Sharma on Sept 11 tasked Upazila Education Officer Abdur Rahman with checking if the question papers for six centres were in proper order.
The question papers of four subjects were found in the headmaster’s office at Nehal Uddin Pilot Girls High School on Tuesday. Police arrested the headmaster, four teachers and a clerk in a case over the incident.
The government suspended Rahman on Thursday, pending an investigation by the Board of Secondary and Intermediate Education, Dinajpur.
Rahman was given two days to complete the task of checking the question papers, but Kurigram District Education Commissioner Shamsul Alam on Friday said it was impossible to do this job in such a short period.
He said the job of checking thousands of question papers for six centres would have been done properly had Dipak assigned at least six people and given them several days.
“No one can evade the responsibility for question paper leaks.”
Dipak did not receive phone calls for comments.
Rezaul Karim, chief of Kurigram district administration, said Dipak issued all the necessary instructions for the exams. “Still, we are checking whether he neglected duty. The next steps will be taken once we get his explanation.”
Rahman declined commenting on the matter.
The authorities moved after allegations of leaking the question papers of English 1st and 2nd papers of the current SSC examinations surfaced on mainstream and social media.
After the question papers were found in the headmaster's room, Dinajpur education board postponed the tests on four subjects and announced new dates.