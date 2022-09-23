Bhurungamari UNO to explain ‘negligence’ in SSC question leaks

The government has ordered the head of Bhurungamari Upazila administration in Kurigram to explain his alleged negligence in Secondary School Certificate question paper leaks.

Upazila Chief Executive, or UNO, Dipak Kumar Deb Sharma on Sept 11 tasked Upazila Education Officer Abdur Rahman with checking if the question papers for six centres were in proper order.

The question papers of four subjects were found in the headmaster’s office at Nehal Uddin Pilot Girls High School on Tuesday. Police arrested the headmaster, four teachers and a clerk in a case over the incident.

The government suspended Rahman on Thursday, pending an investigation by the Board of Secondary and Intermediate Education, Dinajpur.