Law-enforcing agencies ‘take strong stance’ to face AL programme on Nov 13

Law-enforcing agencies have taken a strong stance to address the upcoming programme of Awami League, the party whose political activities are banned, on Nov 13, according to Home Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

He made the remarks while briefing reporters after a meeting on law and order at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

"The law enforcing agencies have taken a strong position regarding the incident on the 13th. They will have a strong stance. The situation will remain normal. There is no threat of any kind. The criminals won’t be spared at all."

He solicited cooperation from everyone in this regard and said, “Whenever you see any suspicious person, please inform the law enforcing agencies.”

Noting that security has been strengthened at the tribunal, metro rail areas, railways and key points of interest, the advisor said in response to a question about measures for the Awami League programme: “Patrolling has been increased, security reinforced in KPIs, fuel collection points that could be used to torch buses have been closed. Duties for law enforcers have been increased.”

Addressing concerns about criminals obtaining bail quickly, Jahangir said: “You often mention that criminals get bail too easily. To prevent this, I will request those granting bail to be more cautious and ensure criminals are not released without scrutiny.”

He also said the issue of police using body cameras during the elections will be settled in one or two days.

Highlighting that the meeting largely focused on election preparations, he said, “Election preparations are quite satisfactory. Training of all forces is almost complete.”

The meeting also addressed looted weapons. “The illegal weapons recovery operation is ongoing and will be accelerated. Some weapons are still unaccounted for, and all efforts are being made to recover them quickly.”

Drugs were also discussed. The advisor said, “"The amount of yaba pills coming from Arakan has decreased a little, but it is still not satisfactory in terms of the drug situation. That stuff has spread across villages." The home advisor urged everyone to come forward in eliminating drugs from society.

Regarding the sale of fuel in way-side stalls, the advisor said those would be shut. “These causes a lot of untoward incidents and will be closed.”

In response to a question, Jahangir said: “Around 150,000 policemen, 100,000 army members, around 35,000 BGB members, 550,000 Ansars, 450,000 navy members, and aroundx around 4,000 coast guard members will be deployed during the elections."

When asked about killings in shootings by the criminals in Dhaka and Chattogram, the advisor said : “These incidents took place among the criminals themselves. They are being taken under the law. Some have been arrested in Chattogram."

He spoke about the recent incidents of bus fire and crude bomb blast in the last two days. "There is no failure of the intelligence departments here. Directives have been given to the law enforcing agencies so these incidents aren’t repeated. Those committing these are miscreants. Preventing them is the responsibility of not only the law enforcers but also everyone. Everyone should come forward to prevent them.”

Another question led the advisor to tell that the border forces have been instructed to ensure no criminals could enter the country.