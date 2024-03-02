    বাংলা

    Woman turns herself in after 'murdering' husband in Patuakhali

    She confessed to stabbing and strangling her husband to death during an argument, say police

    Patuakhali Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 March 2024, 06:40 AM
    Updated : 2 March 2024, 06:40 AM

    A woman has surrendered to the police after allegedly murdering her husband in Patuakhali.

    The suspect, 18-year-old Jinia Islam, stabbed 20-year-old Md Rakib Islam with a sharp object and strangled him using a piece of cloth during an argument on Friday, according to the police.

    She later went to the local police station and confessed to the murder, said Patuakhali's Additional Superintendent of Police Ahmed Moinul Hasan.

    The couple, who married shortly before Eid-ul-Azha last year, had a tumultuous relationship, marked by frequent quarrels and allegations of adultery, prompting Jinia to move back to her father's house.

    The fatal altercation happened as Rakib was trying to bring Jinia back home on Friday afternoon, said ASP Hasan, citing locals.

    Following her confession, the police retrieved Rakib's body and initiated an investigation to determine if others were involved in the incident.

    The body has been sent to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

