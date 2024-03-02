Woman turns herself in after 'murdering' husband in Patuakhali

A woman has surrendered to the police after allegedly murdering her husband in Patuakhali.

The suspect, 18-year-old Jinia Islam, stabbed 20-year-old Md Rakib Islam with a sharp object and strangled him using a piece of cloth during an argument on Friday, according to the police.

She later went to the local police station and confessed to the murder, said Patuakhali's Additional Superintendent of Police Ahmed Moinul Hasan.