Boy,13, electrocuted while trying to see cricketer Shakib in Cumilla

Around 40 percent of the right side of his chest was burned, says the doctor

A schoolboy has been electrocuted while trying to catch a glimpse of Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in Cumilla's Chauddagram Upazila.

The boy, identified as Nirab Hossain, a 13-year-old seventh-grader at Dhorkara High School, was admitted to the burns unit of Cumilla Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

According to Chauddagram Police Station chief Trinath Saha, the accident occurred at Dhorkara Bazar of the Upazila on Monday afternoon.

Quoting locals, police said Shakib was inaugurating a showroom of Herlan Cosmetics in Dhorkara Bazar, attracting a large crowd eager to catch a glimpse of the star cricketer.

Nirab, along with others, went to the first floor of the Malek Tower in the market to see Shakib when he accidentally came into contact with an exposed electric wire, causing him to suffer severe burns.

Locals quickly intervened, disconnecting the power and rushing Nirab to Chauddagram Upazila Health Complex. He was later transferred to Cumilla Medical College Hospital due to the severity.

Rabiul Haque, a doctor from the emergency department at the health complex, said: "Nirab was brought in a critical condition. Around 40 percent of the right side of his chest was burned. After providing initial treatment, he was transferred to Cumilla."