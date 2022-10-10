    বাংলা

    Clashes between rival Awami League factions leave two dead in Natore

    One of the dead succumbed to his injuries immediately after the clash on Sunday while doctors pronounced the other dead while he was undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical

    Natore Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 Oct 2022, 09:41 AM
    Updated : 10 Oct 2022, 09:41 AM

    At least two members of the Awami League were killed during multiple clashes between two opposing factions of the ruling party in Natore’s Singra Upazila.

    The dead men have been identified as 50-year-old Aftab Hossain, general secretary of the Awami League Sukash Union Ward No. 1 unit, and Ruhul Amin, a loyalist of Faridul Islam, a current panel member of the Union Parishad.

    Jamil Akhter, assistant superintendent of police (Singra circle), said Aftab succumbed to his injuries immediately after the clash on Sunday. Meanwhile, Ruhul died during treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, or RMCH, early on Monday.

    Two more people were injured in the clash and they are currently receiving medical care at the same hospital.

    Witnesses said supporters of Aftab, also a former panel member of the Union Parishad, and Faridul have long been vying for control of the union's Bamihal marketplace.

    The turf war escalated when Aftab, along with some of his followers, vandalised the homes of Ruhul and another of Faridul’s supporters, Abu Musa, on Sunday morning.

    Following the assault, Ruhul and Musa, flanked by their supporters, found Aftab and his followers at Bamihal market and launched a reprisal attack.

    Aftab died while he was being whisked away to the Singra Upazila Health Complex. After conducting a preliminary examination of Aftab’s body, Dr Aminul Islam confirmed that he died of excessive internal bleeding.

    Ruhul was transferred to RMCH for advanced treatment on the same day, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

    Police official Jamil said additional police members have been deployed in the Bamihal marketplace to avoid further bloodshed.

    Police are preparing to file a case in this connection, he said.

