Clashes between rival Awami League factions leave two dead in Natore

At least two members of the Awami League were killed during multiple clashes between two opposing factions of the ruling party in Natore’s Singra Upazila.

The dead men have been identified as 50-year-old Aftab Hossain, general secretary of the Awami League Sukash Union Ward No. 1 unit, and Ruhul Amin, a loyalist of Faridul Islam, a current panel member of the Union Parishad.

Jamil Akhter, assistant superintendent of police (Singra circle), said Aftab succumbed to his injuries immediately after the clash on Sunday. Meanwhile, Ruhul died during treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, or RMCH, early on Monday.