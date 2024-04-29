High Court orders schools, madrasas closed until Thursday amid heatwave

Public schools had reopened on Sunday despite scorching temperatures, making parents and guardians anxious

The High Court has ordered primary and secondary schools and madrasas closed until Thursday amid the ongoing heatwave searing Bangladesh.

The bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat gave the suo moto order – an action taken by the court without being prompted by another party - on Monday.

Schools and colleges reopened on Sunday after the Eid holidays and an extended closure from Apr 21 to Apr 27 due to the heat. The reopening amid the searing temperatures has led to difficulties for students.

Several students and teachers have reportedly fallen ill in various districts as classes resumed amid the heat. There have also been multiple reports of deaths from heat stroke across the country in the past few days.

More to follow