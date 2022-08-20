Man attacks wife, mother-in-law in Sylhet before attempting to commit suicide

A man has injured his wife and mother-in-law with a knife before taking it to his own throat in a suicide attempt in Sylhet, police say.

The incident occurred around 7:30 pm on Friday in the city’s Badambagicha area, said Khan Mohammad Mainul Zakir, chief of Sylhet Airport Police Station.

The injured have been identified as carpenter Shahjahan

Ahmed, 30, his wife Sultana Begum Farzana, 25, and mother-in-law Roshna Begum, 53.