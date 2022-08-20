    বাংলা

    Man attacks wife, mother-in-law in Sylhet before attempting to commit suicide

    The injured are in critical condition, police say

    Sylhet Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 August 2022, 07:26 AM
    Updated : 20 August 2022, 07:26 AM

    A man has injured his wife and mother-in-law with a knife before taking it to his own throat in a suicide attempt in Sylhet, police say.

    The incident occurred around 7:30 pm on Friday in the city’s Badambagicha area, said Khan Mohammad Mainul Zakir, chief of Sylhet Airport Police Station.

    The injured have been identified as carpenter Shahjahan

    Ahmed, 30, his wife Sultana Begum Farzana, 25, and mother-in-law Roshna Begum, 53.

    All three have been admitted to the Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.

    “On Aug 1, Shahjahan, his wife and his mother-in-law rented a house from Bukul Mia in the Badambagicha area. The couple’s two children – Tanha, 8, and Mahbubul Alam, 6 – stayed with their mother at the house, while Shahjahan occasionally visited.”

    “Around 7 pm on Friday, Shahjahan suddenly rushed into the house and attacked his wife with a sharp weapon. When his mother-in-law tried to intervene, he struck out aimlessly and injured her too.”

    He then put the knife to his own neck and tried to commit suicide. Their neighbours heard the children’s cries and informed the police, said OC Zakir.

    The injured are in critical condition, the police official said.

    “Our initial investigation revealed that a family feud was behind Shahjahan’s attack. The matter is being investigated.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Heatwave to ease as depression over bay intensifies
    Heatwave to ease as depression forms over bay
    A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring rain across the country
    Landslide kills four tea plantation workers in Sreemangal
    4 tea garden workers die in Sreemangal landslide
    Four workers at a tea plantation were crushed to death while collecting soil from a hill
    Woman gives birth on launch to Barishal, baby gets free lifetime travel pass
    Woman gives birth on launch, baby gets free travel pass
    The baby and his parents get free travel privileges along with Tk 10,000 in cash as a gift from the launch authorities
    Their parents spent a fortune on sending them to CARe Medical College. They now face an uncertain future
    Uncertainty looms for students of CARe Medical College
    Inadequate teaching staff, infrastructure and the lack of internship opportunities at the institution have cast a pall over their dreams

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher