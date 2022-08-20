Man attacks wife, mother-in-law in Sylhet before attempting to commit suicide

A man has injured his wife and mother-in-law with a knife before taking it to his own throat in a suicide attempt in Sylhet, police say.
The incident occurred around 7:30 pm on Friday in the city’s Badambagicha area, said Khan Mohammad Mainul Zakir, chief of Sylhet Airport Police Station.
The injured have been identified as carpenter Shahjahan
Ahmed, 30, his wife Sultana Begum Farzana, 25, and mother-in-law Roshna Begum, 53.
All three have been admitted to the Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.
“On Aug 1, Shahjahan, his wife and his mother-in-law rented a house from Bukul Mia in the Badambagicha area. The couple’s two children – Tanha, 8, and Mahbubul Alam, 6 – stayed with their mother at the house, while Shahjahan occasionally visited.”
“Around 7 pm on Friday, Shahjahan suddenly rushed into the house and attacked his wife with a sharp weapon. When his mother-in-law tried to intervene, he struck out aimlessly and injured her too.”
He then put the knife to his own neck and tried to commit suicide. Their neighbours heard the children’s cries and informed the police, said OC Zakir.
The injured are in critical condition, the police official said.
“Our initial investigation revealed that a family feud was behind Shahjahan’s attack. The matter is being investigated.”