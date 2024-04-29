High Court forms committee to recognise resistance fighters who protested 1975 Bangabandhu assassination

The high-level committee, consisting of five secretaries, has been asked to submit a report by Aug 4

The High Court has formed a high-level committee consisting of five secretaries to identify and officially recognise those who protested the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members in 1975.

The bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque issued the order after hearing a writ petition on Monday.

The Liberation War affairs secretary, home secretary, social welfare secretary and finance secretary are on the committee. The committee has been asked to submit a report to the court by Aug 4.

Advocate Bakir Uddin Bhuiyan, accompanied by lawyer Kazi Tamanna Ferdous, stood for the petitioners at the hearing, while Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta represented the state.

Bangabandhu and his family members were killed on Aug 15, 1975. After the murders, the military government of that time banned protests and rallies. Despite the restriction, protests were held in Netrokona, Kishoreganj, Narsingdi, Khulna, Chandpur’s Faridganj and Mymensingh’s Gafargaon.

Two armed resistance forces titled Jatiya Mukti Bahini and Jatiya Mujib Bahini were formed in 1975. Thousands of Bangabandhu supporters, including students, youths and freedom fighters, joined these forces and acted as an armed resistance against the ruling government.

Five resistance fighters started the writ petition in 2022 as the protesters have not received state recognition in the 47 years since the assassination.

The court issued a rule after initially hearing the petition on Aug 7, 2022. After the final hearing, the high-level committee was formed.