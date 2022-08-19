    বাংলা

    Landslide kills four tea plantation workers in Sreemangal

    Four workers at a tea plantation were crushed to death while collecting soil from a hill

    Habiganj and Moulvibazar Correspondentsbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 August 2022, 08:51 AM
    Updated : 19 August 2022, 08:51 AM

    Four people have died in a landslide at a tea plantation in Moulvibazar's Sreemangal.

    The incident occurred around 12 pm on Friday when a group of workers went to dig up soil from a hill at the Lakhaichara tea garden in order to refurbish their house, according to the police.

    But when they entered an opening in the hill, the soil collapsed and came crashing down on them, said Sreemangal Police Station chief Humayun Kabir.

    Later, other workers pulled them out of the heap and took them to the Sreemangal Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared them dead.

    RELATED STORIES
    Woman gives birth on launch to Barishal, baby gets free lifetime travel pass
    Woman gives birth on launch, baby gets free travel pass
    The baby and his parents get free travel privileges along with Tk 10,000 in cash as a gift from the launch authorities
    Their parents spent a fortune on sending them to CARe Medical College. They now face an uncertain future
    Uncertainty looms for students of CARe Medical College
    Inadequate teaching staff, infrastructure and the lack of internship opportunities at the institution have cast a pall over their dreams
    Hasina says Hindus in Bangladesh need to stop feeling like minorities
    Hasina to Hindus: stop feeling like minorities
    The prime minister thinks they need self-confidence
    Tea plantation workers block highway over pay rise in Habiganj
    Habiganj tea workers block highway
    The workers continue the strike as their demands of a pay rise is unmet

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher