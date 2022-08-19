Landslide kills four tea plantation workers in Sreemangal

The baby and his parents get free travel privileges along with Tk 10,000 in cash as a gift from the launch authorities
Four people have died in a landslide at a tea plantation in Moulvibazar's Sreemangal.
The incident occurred around 12 pm on Friday when a group of workers went to dig up soil from a hill at the Lakhaichara tea garden in order to refurbish their house, according to the police.
But when they entered an opening in the hill, the soil collapsed and came crashing down on them, said Sreemangal Police Station chief Humayun Kabir.
Later, other workers pulled them out of the heap and took them to the Sreemangal Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared them dead.