Student stabbed to death by 'teen gang' in Noakhali

Members of a youth gang have allegedly stabbed a student to death in Noakhali.

The victim, 18-year-old Kamrul Hasan Jobayer, succumbed to his wounds on the way to Dhaka for treatment on Monday.

A native of Aladinagar in Begumganj Upazila, Kamrul lived with his family in the Chandrapur neighbourhood. He was a first-year civil engineering student at Ideal Polytechnic Institute in Sonapur.

Kamrul had left home in the evening after receiving a phone call from a classmate named Arafat Hossain Laden, according to his mother, Jesmin Akter.