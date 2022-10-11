Student stabbed to death by 'teen gang' in Noakhali

Members of a youth gang have allegedly stabbed a student to death in Noakhali.
The victim, 18-year-old Kamrul Hasan Jobayer, succumbed to his wounds on the way to Dhaka for treatment on Monday.
A native of Aladinagar in Begumganj Upazila, Kamrul lived with his family in the Chandrapur neighbourhood. He was a first-year civil engineering student at Ideal Polytechnic Institute in Sonapur.
Kamrul had left home in the evening after receiving a phone call from a classmate named Arafat Hossain Laden, according to his mother, Jesmin Akter.
After a while, Kamrul's uncle found blood and a pair of his shoes on the street near their house and came to inquire about him. His family tried to call him on his mobile phone, but it was switched off.
Later, locals informed the family that Kamrul had been taken to a hospital after being stabbed, according to Jesmin.
The family was subsequently informed about Kamrul's death in Cumilla while on the way to Dhaka.
Locals said that Kamrul had an altercation with the younger brother of Rakib and Piyas from the same neighbourhood over an issue of seniority on Monday morning.
At one point, Kamrul slapped the other youth. In reprisal, Rakib, Piyas and some other assailants attacked Kamrul in the evening.
They stabbed him in the stomach and left him bleeding on the street, according to locals.
Anwarul Islam, chief of Sudhram Police Station, believes the incident stemmed from an existing feud between the teens. Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident and measures will be taken on the basis of the family's complaint, he said.