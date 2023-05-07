    বাংলা

    Death toll in Rupganj steel mill blast rises to six

    Two more workers die as another is fighting for his life at hospital

    Narayanganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 May 2023, 08:02 PM
    Updated : 6 May 2023, 08:02 PM

    Two more workers injured in the explosion at a steel mill in Narayangnj’s Rupganj have died, taking the death toll in the incident to six.

    Golam Rabbani, 35, died on Friday night and Md Jewel, 36, on Saturday afternoon, said Ayub Hossain, resident surgeon at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

    Mohammad Ibrahim, 35, another worker injured in the incident on Thursday afternoon, is fighting for his life with 28 percent of his body burnt.

    The explosion occurred at the iron-smelting furnace unit of Rahima Industrial Complex Limited at Bhulta.

    One worker, Shankar, 40, died at the scene and six others were injured as melting iron fell on them after the blast.

    Ilias Ali, 35, died the same night. The workers who died on Friday are Md Nion, 20, and Golam Rabbni, 35.

    The authorities said the factory did not have permission to smelt iron because it lacked safety measures.

