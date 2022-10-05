    বাংলা

    Hindus in Bangladesh prepare to bid farewell to goddess Durga on Bijoya Dashami

    The biggest annual festival for Hindus will end with the immersion of Durga's idols in the afternoon

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Oct 2022, 08:25 AM
    Updated : 5 Oct 2022, 08:25 AM

    Durga Puja, the biggest annual festival for the Hindu community in Bangladesh, is coming to an end with the Bijoya Dashami rituals, which mark the triumph of good over evil.

    Chants for the mother goddess's return next year reverberated Dhaka's Dhakeshwari National Temple on Wednesday as devotees smeared each other with 'abir' (dry colours) at puja venues across the capital.

    The Bihit and Darpan Bisarjan rituals mark the end of the Durga Puja festival, culminating with the immersion of the deity's idols in rivers in the afternoon.

    Devotees will lead processions with the idols of the goddess Durga from various parts of Dhaka and converge on the Dhakeshwari Temple. Another procession will be brought out from the national temple at 4 pm ahead of the immersion ceremony at Waizghat in Dhaka.

    The idols will also be immersed in the Turag River in Mirpur’s Beribadh area.

    The Durga Pura celebretations were subdued over the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Processions to mark the immersion ceremony and the rituals of 'shindoor khela' or 'vermilion sprinkling', in which married women smear each other in vermilion in playful jest, were restricted to puja venues.

    But the celebrations were full blown this year as devotees at Dhakeshwari Temple looked to end the festival on a high note.

    “Bijoya Dashami rituals started at 9:11 am on Wednesday with Bihit Puja. Shodashopachara Puja was held after that with different offerings to the goddess Durga followed by Pushpanjali and other rituals,” said Tapan Bhattacharya, chief priest at state-run Dhakeshwari Temple.

    “This year’s puja was a bit different for us. The last few days were really exciting. We are saddened by the immersion of the goddess, but the goddess Durga will be back home again next year,” said Swapan Mojumder, who came to Dhakeshwari Temple for the first time with his wife Priyanka Nath.

    “I offered prayers for everyone’s happiness and for the well-being of my family,” Priyanka said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Scores of tourists stranded as landslide closes road to Rangamati's Sajek
    Landslide closes road to Rangamati's Sajek
    Army personnel are working to clear the road after a hillside collapsed amid heavy overnight rains
    Hasina to brief media Thursday on UK, US visits
    PM to brief media Thursday on UK, US visits
    She attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in London and the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly during the 18-day trip
    Teen stabbed to death at Durga Puja fair in Gopalganj
    Teen stabbed to death at Gopalganj Durga Puja fair
    Another teenager has been taken into police custody following the killing
    Grid failure: Bangladesh’s crushing power outages upend daily lives
    Daily lives upended by crushing power outages
    Restoring electricity after blackouts in four divisions can take time anywhere

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher