Local grocery worker held after rape, murder of 7-year-old girl in Bangladesh

The suspect, 30-year-old Laxman Das, is a worker at a grocery store in the neighbourhood. In initial interrogation, police said, he confessed to killing the girl after raping her.

Nobel Chakma, an additional deputy commissioner of Chattogram Metrpolitan Police, said, “The girl knew Laxman as the shop he works in is very near her house. He took her to the store's warehouse in a building, promising to give her money.”

“Laxman strangled her to death as he panicked when the child started bleeding after the rape. He then put the body in a sack and threw it into the drain behind the warehouse.”