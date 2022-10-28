    বাংলা

    Local grocery worker held after rape, murder of 7-year-old girl in Bangladesh

    The girl went missing after going out to buy chips. Police later found her body in a sack

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 28 Oct 2022, 02:59 PM
    Updated : 28 Oct 2022, 02:59 PM

    Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a 7-year-old girl, whose body was found in a sack thrown into a drain near her home in the Cheragi Hills area of Chattogram.

    The suspect, 30-year-old Laxman Das, is a worker at a grocery store in the neighbourhood. In initial interrogation, police said, he confessed to killing the girl after raping her.

    Nobel Chakma, an additional deputy commissioner of Chattogram Metrpolitan Police, said, “The girl knew Laxman as the shop he works in is very near her house. He took her to the store's warehouse in a building, promising to give her money.”

    “Laxman strangled her to death as he panicked when the child started bleeding after the rape. He then put the body in a sack and threw it into the drain behind the warehouse.”

    The first grader went out to buy chips on Monday afternoon. The family filed a general diary at Kotwali Police Station the next day as she did not return. On Thursday, police recovered her body.

    Nobel said they traced Laxman from security camera footage where he was seen with the girl.

    “The child was murdered the day she left the house. Laxman, however, continued working in the shop for four days without fleeing after the killing,” said the police officer.

    RELATED STORIES
    Fishermen brace for uncertainty as Cyclone Sitrang decimates a community in Chattogram
    Sitrang decimates a fishing village in Chattogram
    An air of despondency envelopes Akmal Ali Ghat as its residents look to pick up the pieces
    Madrasa student’s body found in Meghna, another still missing
    Madrasa student’s body found in Meghna
    Divers of the fire service in Narshingdi are conducting a search operation for another student who went missing with the victim while bathing in the river
    New Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma presents credentials to President Hamid
    Indian envoy presents credentials to Hamid
    Pranay Kumar Verma stressed the importance of the ties between the two neighbouring countries
    Militants decided to form new group Jamaatul Ansar in jail: police
    Militants decided to form new group in jail: police
    Counter-terrorism police describe how the group established links to tribal separatist group Bawm Party in the Chattogram Hill Tracts

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher