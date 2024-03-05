RAJUK begins raid on illegal restaurants on Dhaka’s Bailey Road

He began with the Nawabi Voj restaurant. No owners or employees of the restaurant were present at the time the raid began.

Howladar said the raid was part of his agency’s regular duties and that restaurants were being checked for the presence of sufficient fire prevention measures.

“Restaurants use fires to cook food. They use gas too. As such, we are checking whether they have sufficient fire safety measures in place.”

“We are also checking whether they are also in line with other regulations. The Nawabi Voj restaurant was built in breach of the law. That is why it has been shuttered.”