    RAJUK begins raid on illegal restaurants on Dhaka’s Bailey Road

    The raid comes after a blaze at a restaurant in the area led to the deaths of 46 people

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 March 2024, 05:47 AM
    Updated : 5 March 2024, 05:47 AM

    The capital development authority RAJUK has launched a raid on restaurants opened illegally on residential properties in Dhaka’s Bailey Road.

    Nawabi Voj, a restaurant in the basement of the AQI Shopping Mall, has been shuttered.

    RAJUK Executive Magistrate Mohammad Monir Hossain Howladar launched the raid at 11 am on Tuesday.

    He began with the Nawabi Voj restaurant. No owners or employees of the restaurant were present at the time the raid began.

    Howladar said the raid was part of his agency’s regular duties and that restaurants were being checked for the presence of sufficient fire prevention measures.

    “Restaurants use fires to cook food. They use gas too. As such, we are checking whether they have sufficient fire safety measures in place.”

    “We are also checking whether they are also in line with other regulations. The Nawabi Voj restaurant was built in breach of the law. That is why it has been shuttered.”

