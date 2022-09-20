Hasina reaches New York for UNGA

Hasina will participate in a number of high-profile meetings during her stay in New York until Sept 25. She will hold bilateral meetings with some heads of state, the UN general secretary and UN high commissioner for refugees.

The prime minister left Dhaka for the United Kingdom on Sept 15.

She paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Hall on Sunday before setting off for the US.

On Sept 20, the prime minister will attend a reception hosted by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the inaugural ceremony of the 77th UNGA.

Hasina is also likely to attend a meeting of the UNGA Platform of Women Leaders, where she will underline the government’s initiatives to ensure “women’s agency in the decision-making process”.

The meet for Champions of the Global Crisis Response Group or GCRG will be held the following day. Hasina is one of the six champions in this category, which was created by the UN secretary general in March, taking account of the efforts to mitigate issues involving food, fuel and economy.

Hasina will provide a “deliberate view” in combating the global challenges in the meeting which will be attended by representatives from the G7, G20 and other high-level organisations.