Hasina reaches New York for UNGA

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has arrived in the United States to participate in the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) after attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in London.
The premier and her entourage landed at New York's John F Kennedy Airport at 10:25 pm (local time) on Monday.
Bangladesh's Ambassador to the US Muhammad Imran and Permanent Representative to the UN Muhammad Abdul Muhith received the prime minister at the airport.
On Sept 23, Hasina will deliver a speech at the UNGA in Bangla to uphold the culture and heritage of Bangladesh.
The prime minister will shed light on how the “inequitable coercive measures or sanctions” placed by the West over the Ukraine-Russia war are proving to be detrimental to developing nations at the General Assembly, according to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.
She will underscore the challenges faced by her country in achieving its sustainable development goals, or SDGs, by 2030 amid the uncertainty triggered by the war in Ukraine at a time when nations are pouring efforts to recover from the pandemic, he said.
Hasina will participate in a number of high-profile meetings during her stay in New York until Sept 25. She will hold bilateral meetings with some heads of state, the UN general secretary and UN high commissioner for refugees.
The prime minister left Dhaka for the United Kingdom on Sept 15.
She paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Hall on Sunday before setting off for the US.
On Sept 20, the prime minister will attend a reception hosted by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the inaugural ceremony of the 77th UNGA.
Hasina is also likely to attend a meeting of the UNGA Platform of Women Leaders, where she will underline the government’s initiatives to ensure “women’s agency in the decision-making process”.
The meet for Champions of the Global Crisis Response Group or GCRG will be held the following day. Hasina is one of the six champions in this category, which was created by the UN secretary general in March, taking account of the efforts to mitigate issues involving food, fuel and economy.
Hasina will provide a “deliberate view” in combating the global challenges in the meeting which will be attended by representatives from the G7, G20 and other high-level organisations.
She will co-chair a meeting on Antimicrobial Resistance, or AMR, on Sep 22.
The Bangladesh leader is also scheduled to attend two separate meetings titled, 'Future of Digital Cooperation: Building Resilience Through Safe, Trusted and Inclusive Digital Infrastructure', and 'Multilateralism and Food Security'. Her son and ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy may accompany her at these events.
During the tour, Hasina will attend bilateral meetings with the presidents of Kosovo, Ecuador and Slovenia, the prime minister of Cambodia, the prosecutor of the International Organization for Migration to the International Criminal Court and the executive director of the World Economic Forum.