Home > Bangladesh

11th parliament: 49 reserved seat MPs take oath

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Feb 2019 01:05 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2019 01:07 PM BdST

The 49 women elected to serve in parliament as reserved seat MPs have taken their oath of office.
Related Stories

Parliament Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered oath to 49 reserved seat MPs of the 11th national parliament at 10am Wednesday.

Forty-nine women were unofficially elected without uncontested to the reserved seats. In the 350-seat parliament, 50 are reserved exclusively for women and the remaining 300 are contested in a direct election.

Of those sworn in on Wednesday, 43 are from the Awami League, four are from Jatiya Party, one from Workers Party and another who ran independently.

AWAMI LEAGUE

Suborna Mustafa, Shirin Ahmed, Zannatul Bakia,  Shabnam Jahan Shila, Nahid Ijhar Khan, Khadizatul Anwar, Waseqa Ayesha Khan,  Kaniz Fatema Ahmed,  Basonti Chakma, Anjum Sultana, Aroma Dutta, Umme Fatema Nazma Begum, Shamsunnahar Bhuyian, Rumana Ali, Sultana Nadira,  Hosne Ara, Habiba Rahman Khan Shefaly, Zakia Parvin Khanam, Sheikh Ani Rahman, Aporajita Haque,   Shamima Akter Khanam, Fazilatun Nessa, Rabeya Alam,  Tamanna Nusrat Bubly, Nargis Rahman, Monira Sultana, Khaleda Khanam,  Syeda Rubina Mira, Kazi Kaniz Sultana, Gloria Jharna Sarker, Mamata Hena Lovely,  Syeda Zohra Alauddin, Mosammat, Rushema Begum, Zakia Tabassum, Farida Khanam (Saki), Syeda Rashida Begum, Adiba Anjum Mita, Ferdousi Islam Jessy, Parvin Haque Shikder, Khadeza Nusrat, Tahmina Begum, Nadia Yasmin and Ratna Ahmed.

JATIYA PARTY

Salma Islam, Masuda M Rashid Chowdhury, Raushon Ara Mannan and Nazma Akter.

WORKERS PARTY

Lutfun Nesa Khan.

INDEPENDENT

Selina Islam.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

33 unopposed in Upazila polls

Japan to continue Rohingya support

New strategies for Rohingya crisis: Shahriar

Bangladesh catalyst for good things: UK

5 die in Lalmonirhat collision

Rohingya return must not be forgotten: UK minister

Teenagers arrested over rape of 65-year-old woman

Reserved seat: MPs to take oath Wednesday

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.