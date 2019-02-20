11th parliament: 49 reserved seat MPs take oath
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Feb 2019 01:05 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2019 01:07 PM BdST
The 49 women elected to serve in parliament as reserved seat MPs have taken their oath of office.
Parliament Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered oath to 49 reserved seat MPs of the 11th national parliament at 10am Wednesday.
Forty-nine women were unofficially elected without uncontested to the reserved seats. In the 350-seat parliament, 50 are reserved exclusively for women and the remaining 300 are contested in a direct election.
Of those sworn in on Wednesday, 43 are from the Awami League, four are from Jatiya Party, one from Workers Party and another who ran independently.
AWAMI LEAGUE
Suborna Mustafa, Shirin Ahmed, Zannatul Bakia, Shabnam Jahan Shila, Nahid Ijhar Khan, Khadizatul Anwar, Waseqa Ayesha Khan, Kaniz Fatema Ahmed, Basonti Chakma, Anjum Sultana, Aroma Dutta, Umme Fatema Nazma Begum, Shamsunnahar Bhuyian, Rumana Ali, Sultana Nadira, Hosne Ara, Habiba Rahman Khan Shefaly, Zakia Parvin Khanam, Sheikh Ani Rahman, Aporajita Haque, Shamima Akter Khanam, Fazilatun Nessa, Rabeya Alam, Tamanna Nusrat Bubly, Nargis Rahman, Monira Sultana, Khaleda Khanam, Syeda Rubina Mira, Kazi Kaniz Sultana, Gloria Jharna Sarker, Mamata Hena Lovely, Syeda Zohra Alauddin, Mosammat, Rushema Begum, Zakia Tabassum, Farida Khanam (Saki), Syeda Rashida Begum, Adiba Anjum Mita, Ferdousi Islam Jessy, Parvin Haque Shikder, Khadeza Nusrat, Tahmina Begum, Nadia Yasmin and Ratna Ahmed.
JATIYA PARTY
Salma Islam, Masuda M Rashid Chowdhury, Raushon Ara Mannan and Nazma Akter.
WORKERS PARTY
Lutfun Nesa Khan.
INDEPENDENT
Selina Islam.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Rohingya man killed in BGB ‘shootout’ in Cox’s Bazar
- Group that ‘cheated students looking for leaked question papers’ caught in Dhaka
- RAB shoots dead drug suspect in Shyamoli, recovers heroin
- 11th parliament: 49 reserved seat MPs take oath
- PM Hasina returns to Dhaka after six-day tour
- IS bride Shamima Begum stripped of British citizenship
- Thirty-three candidates set to win Upazila polls uncontested
- Japan to continue to support Bangladesh on Rohingya issue
- Bangladesh devises new strategies to face Rohingya crisis
- UK considers Bangladesh ‘catalyst’ for good things happening in the region
Most Read
- Bangladesh police quiz YouTuber Salman Muqtadir over controversial video
- India's Modi breaks protocol to welcome Saudi's crown prince
- Dr Kamal welcomes Razzaq resignation from Jamaat over 1971 role play
- HC orders removal of book on Bangladesh Bank for ‘distorting history’
- IS bride Shamima Begum stripped of British citizenship
- Muhammad Khasru, pioneer of film society movement, dies in Dhaka
- Two teenagers arrested over rape of 65-year-old woman in Rajshahi
- Pakistan PM urges talks on Kashmir blast, warns India against attack
- UAE's LuLu, NMC Groups eager to invest in Bangladesh
- Thousands of villagers become voters of Patuakhali town, without any knowledge