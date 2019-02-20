11th parliament: 49 reserved seat MPs take oath

Parliament Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered oath to 49 reserved seat MPs of the 11th national parliament at 10am Wednesday.

Forty-nine women were unofficially elected without uncontested to the reserved seats. In the 350-seat parliament, 50 are reserved exclusively for women and the remaining 300 are contested in a direct election.

Of those sworn in on Wednesday, 43 are from the Awami League, four are from Jatiya Party, one from Workers Party and another who ran independently.

AWAMI LEAGUE

Suborna Mustafa, Shirin Ahmed, Zannatul Bakia, Shabnam Jahan Shila, Nahid Ijhar Khan, Khadizatul Anwar, Waseqa Ayesha Khan, Kaniz Fatema Ahmed, Basonti Chakma, Anjum Sultana, Aroma Dutta, Umme Fatema Nazma Begum, Shamsunnahar Bhuyian, Rumana Ali, Sultana Nadira, Hosne Ara, Habiba Rahman Khan Shefaly, Zakia Parvin Khanam, Sheikh Ani Rahman, Aporajita Haque, Shamima Akter Khanam, Fazilatun Nessa, Rabeya Alam, Tamanna Nusrat Bubly, Nargis Rahman, Monira Sultana, Khaleda Khanam, Syeda Rubina Mira, Kazi Kaniz Sultana, Gloria Jharna Sarker, Mamata Hena Lovely, Syeda Zohra Alauddin, Mosammat, Rushema Begum, Zakia Tabassum, Farida Khanam (Saki), Syeda Rashida Begum, Adiba Anjum Mita, Ferdousi Islam Jessy, Parvin Haque Shikder, Khadeza Nusrat, Tahmina Begum, Nadia Yasmin and Ratna Ahmed.

JATIYA PARTY

Salma Islam, Masuda M Rashid Chowdhury, Raushon Ara Mannan and Nazma Akter.

WORKERS PARTY

Lutfun Nesa Khan.

INDEPENDENT

Selina Islam.