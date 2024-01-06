    বাংলা

    EC starts distributing voting materials to polling centres in Dhaka

    The distribution of voting equipment, including transparent ballot boxes, started at Dhaka Residential Model College at 11 am

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Jan 2024, 09:26 AM
    Updated : 6 Jan 2024, 09:26 AM

    The distribution of voting materials has begun for polling centres in Dhaka ahead of Sunday’s election.

    The process kicked off at Dhaka Residential Model College at 11 am on Saturday. Voting materials for the Dhaka-13 constituency were distributed from the centre.

    Voting equipment, including transparent ballot boxes, were handed over to the designated election officers, as Md Sabirul Islam, EC’s divisional commissioner and returning officer, maintained strict security.

    “The commission arranged 15 distribution centres for 15 constituencies in the capital. Distribution of election materials has started from these centres. The presiding officers are accepting these materials,” Sabirul told the media at DRMC.

    A total of 5,633,922 voters can cast their ballots for 126 candidates at 2,099 polling centres for the 15 parliamentary seats in Dhaka, according to Sabirul.

    As many as 37,793 agents will be on duty at these centres during the election, he added.

