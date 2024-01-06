EC starts distributing voting materials to polling centres in Dhaka

The distribution of voting materials has begun for polling centres in Dhaka ahead of Sunday’s election.

The process kicked off at Dhaka Residential Model College at 11 am on Saturday. Voting materials for the Dhaka-13 constituency were distributed from the centre.

Voting equipment, including transparent ballot boxes, were handed over to the designated election officers, as Md Sabirul Islam, EC’s divisional commissioner and returning officer, maintained strict security.