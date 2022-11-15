    বাংলা

    DGFI officer is dead, RAB man injured in Bandarban border shootout with smugglers: ISPR

    The gunfight with drug traffickers erupted during a joint operation at Tumbru border in Naikkhyangchhari

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Nov 2022, 08:00 PM
    Updated : 14 Nov 2022, 08:00 PM

    A Bangladesh Air Force officer working at the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence or DGFI has died in a gunfight with drug traffickers along the border with Myanmar in Bandarban’s Naikkhyangchhari, the military's media and PR wing says.

    An officer of the Rapid Action Battalion or RAB was also injured in the incident on Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate or ISPR said in a statement.

    Without revealing the names of the victims, the ISPR said the shootout erupted during a joint operation.

    Mohammad Ashikur Rahman, resident medical officer of Cox’s Bazar General Hospital, said a RAB official named Sohel Barua, 30, was brought to the hospital around 9:45pm with critical injuries.

    Sohel of RAB-15 in the district had an injury in his head and he may be transferred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital or the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka for advanced treatment if his bleeding does not stop, the doctor said.

    Police and RAB officials at the hospital declined to comment.

    The incident occurred around 6:30pm, said Dil Mohammad Bhutto, a member of the local Ghumdhum union council, and Ariful Islam, a community leader of the Rohingya camp set up on a land between the borders of the two countries.

    Dil Mohammad said he heard several people were injured in the shootout.

    RELATED STORIES
    Two Rajshahi University students ‘picked up by law enforcers'
    2 RU students ‘picked up by law enforcers'
    They are in custody of the law enforcers for questioning, says the proctor
    DNCC to set up app-based parking locations in Gulshan to reduce traffic slowdowns
    Smart Parking for Gulshan streets
    The pilot for the project is set to be launched in late November or early next month at nine streets in Gulshan
    Hasina says Bangladesh parked part of its reserves in investments
    Part of reserves went into investments: Hasina
    The prime minister heavily criticised the BNP leaders for “spreading propaganda” over reserves
    Mirza Noor Kausar, a doctor in Kishoreganj, is a top militant leader, say police
    Kishoreganj doctor detained over militant ties
    The anti-terrorism unit of police says it has also identified several other doctors who are actively involved in militancy

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher