DGFI officer is dead, RAB man injured in Bandarban border shootout with smugglers: ISPR

A Bangladesh Air Force officer working at the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence or DGFI has died in a gunfight with drug traffickers along the border with Myanmar in Bandarban’s Naikkhyangchhari, the military's media and PR wing says.

An officer of the Rapid Action Battalion or RAB was also injured in the incident on Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate or ISPR said in a statement.

Without revealing the names of the victims, the ISPR said the shootout erupted during a joint operation.

Mohammad Ashikur Rahman, resident medical officer of Cox’s Bazar General Hospital, said a RAB official named Sohel Barua, 30, was brought to the hospital around 9:45pm with critical injuries.