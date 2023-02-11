    বাংলা

    Bangladeshi rescuers pull out girl from Turkey quake rubble, recover three bodies

    Bangladesh has sent a team of 61 rescuers and medical experts to support the humanitarian efforts in quake-hit Turkey

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 Feb 2023, 08:47 PM
    Updated : 10 Feb 2023, 08:47 PM

    Bangladeshi rescuers have pulled out a 17-year-old girl alive from the debris of a collapsed building in Turkey, where a devastating earthquake has killed more than 20,000 people.

    The Bangladeshi rescuers also recovered the bodies of three victims from the rubble, the Fire Service and Civil Defence said on Friday night.

    The government sent a team of 61 medical experts and rescuers to Turkey to join humanitarian efforts to help hundreds of thousands of people left homeless by the earthquakes.

    It also sent relief and medical supplies to Turkey’s neighbour Syria, where the earthquake claimed at least 3,000 lives.

    A Bangladesh Air Force C-130J aircraft started for Syria with large and small tents, blankets, sweaters, dry food and medicine on Friday night, said the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate or ISPR.

    The magnitude 7.8 quake rippled through southeast Turkey and war-torn Syria early on Monday, toppling entire apartment blocks, wrecking hospitals, and leaving countless more injured or homeless.

    Bangladesh announced a day of state mourning on Thursday for the victims of the quake.

