Madrasa teacher among two killed in bus-motorcycle accident in Khulna

A madrasa teacher and a motorcycle passenger have died after their motorcycle was rammed by a bus in Khulna’s Horintana.
The accident occurred at 6:30 am on the Khulna-Satkhira regional highway, said Horintana Police Station OC Md Emdadul Haque.
The dead were identified as Shariful Islam, a teacher at Rajbandh Hafezia Madrasa, and Bellal, the muezzin at the local Ayeshabad Jamme Mosque.
Shariful and Bellal got on the motorcycle after Fazr prayers, the police said.
The motorcycle was getting onto the highway from Hogladanga when it was rammed by a bus headed from Khulna to Satkhira. Both of the victims died on the spot.
The bus drove off after the accident. The two bodies were recovered and sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital, OC Emdadul said.