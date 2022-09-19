Madrasa teacher among two killed in bus-motorcycle accident in Khulna

A madrasa teacher and a motorcycle passenger have died after their motorcycle was rammed by a bus in Khulna’s Horintana.

The accident occurred at 6:30 am on the Khulna-Satkhira regional highway, said Horintana Police Station OC Md Emdadul Haque.

The dead were identified as Shariful Islam, a teacher at Rajbandh Hafezia Madrasa, and Bellal, the muezzin at the local Ayeshabad Jamme Mosque.