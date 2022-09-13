    বাংলা

    Tribunal hands down death sentence to Khalilur Rahman for war crimes in Netrokona

    Khalilur, a commander of Al-Badr in Netrokona and a fugitive, was found guilty on a range of charges, including murder and rape

    A tribunal has sentenced Khalilur Rahman, a commander of the anti-liberation Al-Badr force, to death for crimes against humanity in Netrokona during the Liberation War in 1971.

    A three-member panel of the International War Crimes Tribunal led by Justice Md Shahinur Islam delivered the verdict on Tuesday.

    Khalilur, a fugitive, faced five charges of war crimes, including the murders of 22 people and the rape of a woman. He was found guilty on all charges.

    More to follow

