Bangladesh braces for gigantic task of helping rebuild flood-stricken communities in northeast

Ekhtiar Uddin from the same village said he had 1200-1400 kg of paddy in storage which was worth at least six to eight months of his expenses. “I’ve suffered countless losses,” said the father of eight.

Two of his children were supposed to take the Secondary School Certificate tests that were deferred due to the flooding. “The floods left their education in tatters. They won’t be able to sit for the exams this year, maybe next year.”

Like Makbul, Ekhtiar also received relief materials from the government but no rehabilitation assistance.

Kashmir Reza, president of Haor Development Council, said 508 families in Tahirpur Upazila received the cash aid, while the number of affected families is more than 10,000.

The council built 80 houses until Jul 22 and plans to build 150 more. Non-government organisations built 500 houses for the flood-stricken families. “We still have 9,000 damaged houses. About 8,000 people are still in the flood shelters in Sunamganj. Assistance for their rehabilitation is urgently needed. Otherwise they cannot leave the shelters.”

Tasrif Khan, a young singer who supplied the flood-hit people with food, is now working on their rehabilitation. He said the post-flood situation is a bigger challenge. “Wherever people fled from the floods, someone’s home or the shelters, at least had roofs over them. It is only natural that those households no longer want to provide refuge. So they had to return to their homes, which are no longer there.”

“In most places, these people are sleeping on sheets in open spaces. Some built beds with pieces of wood or bamboo. At least 20,000 families are homeless.”

“We’ve surveyed 15 Upazilas over seven days. Based on that, at least 50,000 houses have to be rebuilt across Sylhet and Sunamganj. Of those, more than 20,000 were completely destroyed.”

Tasrif raised Tk 25 million for the victims last month but is frustrated that his calls for assistance in rehabilitation are going unanswered. He plans to organise charity shows to raise more funds to build at least 1,000 houses.

“We received Tk 10 million in only 24 hours when we started to raise funds. But we got only Tk 281,000 over two days now. People turned their attention away as the floodwaters have receded and the issue is no longer viral. Literally no one is paying attention.”

“It is possible to distribute Tk 20 million worth of food to many people. We gave that to almost 18,000 families. We almost had Tk Tk 3 million in hand after distributing food. We’ve built 53 homes so far with each costing around Tk 50,000. They are made of tin, wood and iron.”